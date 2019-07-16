Philadelphia Public Schools Registration Wednesday and Thursday

Philadelphia Public Schools will conduct one-stop registration for all schools at Philadelphia High School on Wednesday, July 17th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 18th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All students must be re-registered during this time.

Each student must submit two (2) current proofs of residency. Students who are new to the district should also bring a copy of their Birth Certificate, Social Security card, and Immunization Record.

For more information, contact Mr. Travis Creel at 601-656-1623 or [email protected].