The Fair City is preparing for the annual holiday open house



The Fair City is jumping into the most wonderful time of the year with the annual holiday open house.

“All of our stores around town will be decked out in holiday cheer for you to come begin thinking about what you would like to do for that special someone for Christmas or children or any kind of gifts you would like,” said Chamber and Main Street Executive Director Tim Moore.

Moore said shoppers can expect discounts from the 16 local stores and seven restaurants participating. He said Philadelphia sees a big boom economically from the open house that continues through the holiday season.

“We try to push the shop local and our folks from around town and in the surrounding counties are really good about shopping local and knowing that it’s that personal touch, something you can’t get from the big stores,” said Moore.

Moore said he expects a large crowd of shoppers to take advantage of the open house deals.

“I think everybody should come out and participate in the open house. We have a great little small town. We have a great atmosphere and to be able to shop local in your home town is a good way to start your Christmas shopping. You will see as you come out Sunday, there’s no need to go out for any other shopping this Christmas,” said Moore.

The holiday open house is this Sunday, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.