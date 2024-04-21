Woman Believes Her Co-Workers Are Part of Witch Coven

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Philly Police were called to an apartment on Golf Course Rd. Saturday evening at 8:05, when a woman’s mother called and said her 43-year-old daughter was having delusions that her co-workers were part of a witch’s coven and were trying to sacrifice her.
The mother told police she had taken all possible weapons from her daughter.
It was unclear from police communication whether they were able to break up the coven, release any spells or whether they had any trouble from the woman once they got there.
Man Welding
At 8:24 p.m. Neshoba County deputies were called to a house on County Rd. 101 when a woman told police a man was welding in her yard.
It was unclear whether the man actually had a rig in the woman’s yard.
LesleyApril 21, 2024 at 7:47 pm
Maybe they were not delusions 😭
Nathan BurkeenApril 21, 2024 at 8:26 pm
I’m a practicing witch in Philadelphia, and articles like these make me fear for my safety. This woman is suffering from a mental illness, not from witchcraft, but people having delusions make terrible choices every day. I have been targeted by mentally ill people before who beleive a witch is after them, it turns into a witch hunt. Our religion is peaceful and focuses on oneness with the divine and personal empowerment through witchcraft, not on tormenting people.
PatriciaApril 21, 2024 at 10:01 pm
I couldn’t have said it. Better myself, these people are ridiculous.
Louise BesimiApril 22, 2024 at 12:41 pm
I can understand your fear. I’m not a witch or anything like that, but I do understand how someone can take a religion and a mental illness and and end up with a real issue that needs to be addressed. I also understand that sometimes people just do these things because they want attention. But what ever the cause for this issue, there needs to be some type of conversation with the person if possible. Maybe by a family member or a trusted friend. At least if the lines of communication are open, they don’t feel so isolated. And if the family knows a good friend who is a professional in the field o healthcare, that may help, too. My mother always said that it’s important in 90% of situations that communication is the key to the first step of finding the answers. I pray things work out for you.
Moo MooApril 21, 2024 at 10:18 pm
To the person who wrote this; what this person needs is help not jokes at her expense from one who is supposed to be in charge. Where’s your Godly compassion. Shame on you.
T. FoleyApril 23, 2024 at 1:52 am
Hey, Im w/Moo Moo on this. I had to re-re-read the conclusion of Mr. Davis’s article to make sure it was not a comment from one of us lay-folks instead of the words of a PRO. I almost never comment unless something reeally hits me a certain way. I can not help myself then as I consider a sign.
Mr. Davis, you can do better, sir.
AshleyApril 21, 2024 at 10:49 pm
What she 1000% DOESN’T NEED are “journalists” ridiculing and make fun of her during what is almost certainly a mental health episode. Shame on you
JoApril 22, 2024 at 12:46 pm
I am not a witch but I have heard before what you said. It is a bad thing for you to be targeted if this accusation is false. If this is the case let’s hope the woman gets treatment, not ridicule.
Wizzle JApril 22, 2024 at 3:44 pm
Philadelphia has been a witch and warlock stronghold for years now. The word “Philadelphia” is Choctaw for “City of Great Magic.” I bet if they actually checked the coworkers’ place, they would find a broom and small cauldron.
Wicked GApril 23, 2024 at 8:54 am
Philadelphia comes from the Greek meaning “Brotherly Love”. I hope you are genuinely being silly with this whole comment. Most of the groups that are of the “Nature Loving” or of the Magical way of life for MANY generations have been looked down on and/or ridiculed. Oh and I don’t know too many homes that don’t have a BROOM and a Pot (cauldron). *Side note most Choctaws I know would not condone the “white washing” of their language as you are attempting to do.
TerryApril 22, 2024 at 4:54 pm
Your all a joke
Wicked GApril 23, 2024 at 11:05 am
You’re **