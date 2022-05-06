HomeLocalAttempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

ASHLEY MILES, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

NICKY PARKER, 36, of Noxapater, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

KEVIN D PARKS, 30, of Philadelphia, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $300, $800, $0.

 

BILLIE JEAN PITTS, 45, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0, $0.

 

JONATHAN ROSS, 28, of Canto, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600, $0.

 

JENNIFER SMITH, 43, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

GREGORY MILTON STEWART, 61, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400.

 

GAVIN SUDDUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

ANTWON VIVERETTE, 18, of Philadelphia, Attempted Murder, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

NICHOLAS DEWAYNE WESLEY, 43, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene – With Injuries, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $500, $800.

 

CORY TYON WILDER, 24, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

