Felony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake

JACORY REYNOLDS,20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A.

THERESA R RICE, 61, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

JOSEPH E SIBLEY, 25, of Newton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

LUKE S SKELTON, 51, of West, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JERRY D SMITH, 55, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

WILLIE C WHITE, 73, or Forest, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRANDON L WILLIAMS, 25, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WAUSEKA W YORK, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $4,000, $1,000.

BRAYLEN K ZORUMSKI, 18, of Farmington, MO, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.