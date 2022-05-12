Finalists announced for 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalist have been announced for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at The MAX in Meridian on Saturday, June 25th.

The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents.

One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced as well as a music video produced.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit MSSongwriterOfTheYear.com.

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2022 Finalists: