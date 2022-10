Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am.

Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire.

No one was home when the fire started.

A representative from Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department says the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but it seems to have started by the vehicle that was burned.