Kosciusko defeats Leake Central ( 27-13 ) Kosciusko.

In the first quarter Kosciusko scored the first touchdown of the game making the score 7-0. In the second quarter Kosciusko scored again making the score 14-0, but Leake Central scoring one touchdown making the score 14-7. Moving into the third quarter Kosciusko scored another touchdown making the score 20-7. Going into the fourth quarter Kosciusko and Leake Central both scored one more time making the final score of the game 27-13.

Next weeks game presented by East Central Community College will host Ethel at Noxapater.