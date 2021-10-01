The Director of the Main Street Chamber of Leake County Issues a Challenge

Dakota Killingsworth, the new Director of the Main Street Chamber of Leake County has issued a friendly challenge to radio personality Brian “B-MO” Montgomery as the Main Street Chamber prepares for the 49th Annual Octoberfest scheduled for this weekend. The challenge coming for B-MO and his wife to take on Dakota and her husband in the first ever Candy Corn Hole Challenge which will take place on Saturday. Registration will take place beginning at 9:30 with the tournament beginning at at 10am. “There will be a $10 entry fee, with the winner taking home the purse from all the entries”, according to Mrs. Killingsworth.

Dakota joined B-MO on the air to share some of the events taking place over the weekend including a day of live music, including a special performance from the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year winner Jodie Ross. The complete line up of live music is available below as are some of the events this weekend. For more information on additional events, visit the Main Street Chamber of Leak County’s Facebook page here and we look forward to seeing everyone out there.

Saturday’s live entertainment line up includes:

9:30 – Church at the Arc Worship Team

10:30 – Jodie Ross

12:30 – Sounds of Faith

1:00 – Sisters in Christ

1:30 – Matt Hill

2:00 – Meece Linsey

There will also be bounce houses, inflatable slides, food and fun! The event will take place on Friday from 12 noon until 6pm and on Saturday from 8am until 3am

Dakota on her challenge to B-MO and how to register for the Candy Cornhole Tournament

The fun kicks off on Friday and the Chamber is looking forward to seeing everyone

The LIVE entertainment on Saturday will be spectacular

Fun for all ages