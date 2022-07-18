Choctaw Princess Cadence Nickey Joins B-MO!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Last Friday afternoon, during a LIVE remote I had the chance to come full circle as the 65th Choctaw Indian Princess, Shemah Crosby introduced me to the 66th Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Nickey. As I watched the newly crowned Princess make her way around the fair you could see the combination of both excitement and disbelief, as she had just won the title Wednesday night.

She smiled sweetly at all who stopped to pay their respects and congratulate her and genuinely was humbled at all the attention, something she knew came with the honor of the position.

I had a few minutes to say hello and share a few moments with her both on and off the air and we discussed the honor, what went through her mind when she won and a few other things.

As it was for me when I had the privilege to meet former princess “Alice” Jimmie, last year’s princess Shemah, and now with Princess Cadence, I am so blown away at the passion all three have to represent the tribe and the desire to educate anyone of it’s heritage.

Many aspire to wear the crown and having the chance to get to know them, it is very easy to see why, but also why so few actually have. It takes a confidence, a passion, and a drive you don’t often find in people so young and one that is so obvious to anyone who’ll meet her.

I want to say congratulations to Princess Cadence and I look forward to helping you anyway I can during the path you’ll walk and a thank you to Shemah for all you done.

Below are some sound clips from a few of the questions I got to ask last Friday.

