The Lucky Day Pawn Player of the Game is Jarod Shuster. Jarod pitched eight straight strikeouts during a shut-out win on Saturday as the Braves defeated Biloxi 4-0. Listen for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets on BMO in the MO’rning. When B-MO tells you to call in, be the first person to call in and identify the Lucky Day Pawn Player of the Game and it’s your LUCKY DAY!