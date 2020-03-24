2 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Attala & 1 New Case in Leake

State & Local – 2 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Attala County and 1 new case in Leake County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. No additional cases have been reported in Winston County. No cases have been reported in Neshoba County. The CDC is reporting 71 new cases with a 29% increase since yesterday. There are 320 cases confirmed statewide. Approximately 1,872 people have been tested. More cases are expected moving forward. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. See link for prescreening and testing site locations. https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21870,420.html