Breaking: Governor Tate Reeves Declares Shelter in Place Order

Breaking: Governor Tate Reeves has declared a Shelter in Place order to take place starting Friday, April 3rd, at 5pm. The order is set to stay in effect until April 20th. The Mississippi State Health Department has confirmed 1073 cases of the coronavirus with 22 deaths as of Wednesday morning. Governor Reeves stated “one of the guidelines of the order is that you may leave your home only to perform essential activities such as getting food and necessary supplies or working for an essential business. Church services, and events are limited to 10 or less people. Gyms are closed.” “The identify and isolate strategy is still being utilized. Legal orders will be put in place for individuals who have tested positive.” List of restrictions and guidelines to follow.