Breaking: Mississippi Fair Director Charged in Prostitution Promotion

Mississippi fair director charged in prostitution promotion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission has been fired after he was charged with promoting prostitution. News outlets report that 54-year-old Steve Hutton was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Madison police. He was booked into the Madison County jail. It was not immediately clear whether Hutton is represented by an attorney. The fair commission issued a statement saying it had fired Hutton from the job he had held since 2018. The commission is in charge of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds near downtown Jackson.