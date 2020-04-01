Breaking: Statewide Stay at Home Order Announced this afternoon

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi to set statewide stay-home order amid virus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is announcing that he is setting a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Mississippi has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has had more than 20 deaths. The State Health Department posted the new numbers Wednesday. An increasing number of cities are setting restrictions on people’s movements to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

