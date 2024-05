LEAKE COUNTY, Miss.–A man reported a camper stolen on Gunter Rd., which is south of Edinburg and north of Sebastopol. The theft was reported Saturday morning about 11:50.

Leake County deputies’ responded and called an investigator.

About two hours later a lawnmower was reported stolen on Deerfield Rd., which is in the northwest part of the county.

It was unclear from police radio traffic if the thefts may have been related.