EC Warriors Fall to Jones Bobcats to End Season

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Jones College tonight to play the number 9 Bobcats in their final game of the 2019 football season and were defeated by the Bobcats by the final score of 35-13. The Bobcats were up by two touchdowns after the first quarter but the Warriors kept Jones off the scoreboard in the second quarter and scored a touchdown to cut the Bobcats lead in half at halftime, 14-7. Both teams would score a touchdown in the third quarter, 21-13 Bobcats. In the final quarter the Bobcats would add another pair of touchdowns to win the contest 35-13. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaching staff on another great season of Warriors Football.