Home » Leake » EC Warriors Fall to Jones Bobcats to End Season

EC Warriors Fall to Jones Bobcats to End Season

Posted on

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Jones College tonight to play the number 9 Bobcats in their final game of the 2019 football season and were defeated by the Bobcats by the final score of 35-13. The Bobcats were up by two touchdowns after the first quarter but the Warriors kept Jones off the scoreboard in the second quarter and scored a touchdown to cut the Bobcats lead in half at halftime, 14-7. Both teams would score a touchdown in the third quarter, 21-13 Bobcats. In the final quarter the Bobcats would add another pair of touchdowns to win the contest 35-13. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaching staff on another great season of Warriors Football.

Submit a Comment