Friday Night Wreck Involved Limo

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A two-car wreck was reported Friday night on Hwy. 35 north of Carthage, near the Choctaw Indian reservation.

The call came in at 9 p.m.

Deputies and volunteer firefighters who responded called back and said the highway blocked and medics were needed. So, an ambulance was dispatched.

It was unclear how many people were hurt and the nature of the injuries was also unclear.

When deputies informed dispatchers that both parties involved had a preferred wrecker service, they also informed dispatch that one of the vehicles involved was a limousine.