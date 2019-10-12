Homecoming Victory for Leake Academy Rebels

The Leake Academy Rebels enjoyed a big homecoming victory tonight while hosting the Jaguars from Wayne Academy winning the game 41-6. The Jaguars scored the first points of the game with a field goal but the Rebels scored a touchdown on the next drive to take a 7-3 lead into the second quarter. The Rebels scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and were leading 34-3 at halftime. After a 88 yard kickoff return for a Rebels touchdown to start the third quarter the rest of the game was played with a running clock. The only additional points scored came in the fourth quarter was the Jaguars added another field goal bringing the score to Rebels 41-6 over the Jaguars. Thomas Cheatham and Joseph Scott were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels will be at home next week for their last regular season home game hosting East Rankin Academy. Kickoff at 7:00 pm with the Kicks96 pregame show on the air at 6:20 pm.