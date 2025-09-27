LA Rebels Defeat Bowling Green Buccaneers 42-3

The Leake Academy Rebels were back home in Madden tonight hosting the Buccaneers of Bowling Green from Franklinton, Louisiana. The Bucs played a good opening quarter controlling the clock and putting the first points on the scoreboard with a field goal late in the quarter to take a 3-0 lead. However the Rebels owned the second quarter, scoring 5 unanswered touchdowns to take a 35-3 lead at halftime. The Rebels then opened the third quarter with a 90 yard kickoff return to go ahead 42-3 and begin a running clock the rest of the game giving valuable playing time to most of the players on the roster. Next week the Rebels will travel to Canton to play the Panthers of Canton Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with Boswell Media Sports bringing you live coverage beginning with the pregame show at 6:10pm on Cruisin 98 and cruising98news.com. Live video streaming will be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.