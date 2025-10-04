LA Rebels Defeat Canton Panthers 51-7

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Canton tonight to play the Panthers of Canton Academy. The Rebels improved their season record to 5-1 overall with a 51-7 victory. The Rebels were up by 24 points after the opening quarter and were up by 37 points at halftime, 44-7. The second half of the game, played with a running clock, allowed most players on the roster playing time. The only additional points scored came early in the fourth quarter when the Rebels added another 7 points to the scoreboard bringing the final score to 51-7 Rebels. Next week the Rebels return to Madden to host the Raiders of Oak Hill Academy. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air on Cruisin 98 and cruisin98news,com at 6:10pm. Live video streaming of the game will also be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.