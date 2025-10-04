Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLA Rebels Defeat Canton Panthers 51-7

LA Rebels Defeat Canton Panthers 51-7

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Defeat Canton Panthers 51-7

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Canton tonight to play the Panthers of Canton Academy. The Rebels improved their season record to 5-1 overall with a 51-7 victory. The Rebels were up by 24 points after the opening quarter and were up by 37 points at halftime, 44-7. The second half of the game, played with a running clock, allowed most players on the roster playing time. The only additional points scored came early in the fourth quarter when the Rebels added another 7 points to the scoreboard bringing the final score to 51-7 Rebels. Next week the Rebels return to Madden to host the Raiders of Oak Hill Academy. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air on Cruisin 98 and cruisin98news,com at 6:10pm. Live video streaming of the game will also be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Canton Academy

LA Rebels Defeat Bowling Green Buccaneers 42-3

LA Rebels Defeat Winston Patriots 41-13

LA Rebels Defeat Winona Stars 35-7

LA Rebels Fall to Jackson Academy Raiders 48-21

LA Rebels Win Season Opener Defeat Simpson Cougars 29-26

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://ellistheater.org/event/rickie-lee-jones-and-patty-griffin/