LA Rebels Defeat East Rankin 37-6

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home tonight hosting the East Rankin Academy Patriots during the last home game of the regular season and came away with a 37-6 victory. The only points scored in the opening quarter was a safety for the Rebels. The Rebels scored a touchdown in the second quarter to lead 9-0 at halftime. In the second half, the Rebels scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to increase their lead to 30-0 then added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter taking a 37-0 lead and starting a running clock for the remainder of the game. East Rankin scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter but failed on the extra point to give the Rebels a 37-6 victory. Logan Hollis and Matthew Breazeale were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels travel to Mendenhall to Play Simpson Academy in the final regular season game. Game time 7:00pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:20 pm on Kicks 96.