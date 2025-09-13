LA Rebels Defeat Winona Stars 35-7

The Leake Academy Rebels were back in Madden tonight playing the Winona Academy Stars. The Rebels scored the only points in the first half, one touchdown in the first and second quarter to lead at halftime 14-0. The third quarter was a big one for the Rebels, adding three additional touchdowns to take a commanding 35 point lead in the game and causing the remainder of the game to be played with a running clock. The Winona Stars lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter making the final 35-7. Next week the Rebels will travel to Louisville to play the Patriots of Winston Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air at 6:10pm on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on cruisin98news.com