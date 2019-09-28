LA Rebels Shutout Park Place Crusaders 33-0

The Leake Academy Rebels hosted the Park Place Christian Academy Crusaders from Pearl in Madden tonight in district football action and the Rebels came away with a 33-0 shutout. The Rebels were up by 10 points after the first quarter and had a 17-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Rebels scored one touchdown in the third quarter and added another field goal and touchdown in the fourth quarter to win big 33-0. Cole Arthur and Canon Parks were named the IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels will be on the road next Friday night traveling to Greenville to play Washington High School. Game time is 7:00 pm with our pregame show getting underway at 6:20 pm on Kicks 96.