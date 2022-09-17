LA Rebels Win Defeat Simpson Cougars 28-21

The Leake Academy Rebels upset the number 1 ranked 5A team in the state in Madden tonight winning the game 28-21. The Rebels entered the game 1-3 on the season while the Cougars entered 3-1, both teams were playing their first division game of the season. The Rebels scored once in the first quarter and added two more touchdowns in the second to take a 20-0 lead at halftime. Simpson scored a touchdown in the third quarter and added two more in the fourth quarter taking a 1 point lead, 21-20 with under 3 minutes remaining in the game but the Rebels would not be denied the victory as they scored a touchdown and completed a two point conversion to retake the lead 28-21 with ended scoring for both teams. The whole Leake Academy Rebels team both offense and defense were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game. The Rebels will not play next Friday night due to a forfeit by Park Place Christian Academy. The next broadcast of Leake Academy football on Cruisin 98 will be Friday, September 30th beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm as the Rebels travel to Madison to play St. Joseph Catholic.