Leake Academy Basketball Teams State 5A Quarterfinal Results

The Leake Academy basketball teams were in action today in the State 5A Quarterfinals being held at Pillow Academy in Greenwood. The North #4 seed varsity Rebels lost their game 63-38 playing the South #1 seed Yellow Jackets from Oak Forest Academy from Amite, LA. Today’s loss to Oak Forest ends the basketball season for the Leake Academy Rebels. The North #3 seed Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the South #2 seed Lady Colonels from Copiah Academy from Gallman and won the contest by 13 points, 48-35. With today’s win the Lady Rebels advance to the State 5A semifinals on Friday afternoon at 1:00pm. The Lady Rebels will play the winner of the Bowling Green-Simpson Academy game. Cruisin 98 will have that game for you Friday afternoon.