HomeLeakeLeake Academy Basketball Teams State 5A Quarterfinal Results

Leake Academy Basketball Teams State 5A Quarterfinal Results

by
Leake Academy Basketball Teams State 5A Quarterfinal Results

The Leake Academy basketball teams were in action today in the State 5A Quarterfinals being held at Pillow Academy in  Greenwood. The North #4 seed varsity Rebels lost their game 63-38 playing the South #1 seed Yellow Jackets from Oak Forest Academy from Amite, LA. Today’s loss to Oak Forest ends the basketball season for the Leake Academy Rebels. The North #3 seed Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the South #2 seed Lady Colonels from Copiah Academy from Gallman and won the contest by 13 points, 48-35. With today’s win the Lady Rebels advance to the State 5A semifinals on Friday afternoon at 1:00pm. The Lady Rebels will play the winner of the Bowling Green-Simpson Academy game. Cruisin 98 will have that game for you Friday afternoon.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake Academy LIVE VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Disturbances, Suspicious Vehicles and an RV Fire in Leake

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Leake Academy Rebels and Rebelettes to play in 5A State Tournament

A Welfare Check, A Domestic Disturbance, and a Fight in Leake

Alarms and Trees Down, one causing an Accident, in Leake.