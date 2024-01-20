Leake Academy Sweeps Wayne Academy in Madden

The Leake Academy Varsity Basketball teams played host to the Jaguars of Wayne Academy from Waynesboro tonight at the Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden and both teams came away adding another win to their seasons record. The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Jaguars 38 points, 72-34 to improve to 23-4 overall and 6-2 in district 2-5A. In the Men’s game, the Rebels won their game by 16 points, 56-40 over the Jaguars to improve to 20-7 overall and 7-1 overall.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels varsity basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday night as the Rebels travel to Simpson Academy to play the Cougars. Tip off at 6:00pm with the pregame with Phillip Palmertree on the air at 5:50pm.