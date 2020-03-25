March 25th – Additional Coronavirus Case Reported In Attala, Leake and Winston

State & Local – 1 new case of Coronavirus has been reported in Attala County, 1 new case in Leake County, and 1 new case in Winston County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. No cases have been reported in Neshoba County. The CDC is reporting 57 new cases. There are 377 cases confirmed statewide and 2 fatalities. Approximately 1,943 people have been tested. More cases are expected. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. See link for prescreening and testing site locations. https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21870,420.html