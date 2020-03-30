Mississippi Department of Employment Security Helps Workers Impacted by Covid-19

The

Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) has announced that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 circumstances will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. Based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and Governor Tate Reeves, MDES is modifying existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers to file a claim. To file an unemployment claim call the MDES contact center at 1-888-844-3577 or file online at

Leake County office information can be found online at

.