Mississippi Health Officials Seek People Closely Connected to Corona Positive Cases

AP) Mississippi health officials say they will try to find people who have been near those testing positive for the Coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, announced the effort Thursday. They say the goal is to get people to self-quarantine if they’ve been exposed. The MSHD said Thursday that Mississippi has more than 480 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Testing remains limited, so most people now spreading the virus may not know they’ve been infected. To date 4 people have tested positive in Leake County. 1 person is confirmed positive in Neshoba County.