MSDH Updates List of Coronavirus Testing Locations

State-Local -The Mississippi State Department of Health is providing a list of local Individual Coronavirus testing providers. “These locations listed are in addition to Mississippi State Department of Health testing sites and set their own individual fees,” according to the MSDH website. Screening guidelines for testing remains the same. “An individuals temperature must be higher than 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain.” For additional information and site locations see link. https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21912,420,874.html