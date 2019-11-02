Rebels Win Advance to Round Two in Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels defeated the Simpson Academy Cougars 33-24 tonight in the opening round of the MAIS 5A playoffs and advance to play number one Heritage Academy in Columbus next Friday. The Cougars were leading the name 8-0 at the end of the first half but the Rebels scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to gain the lead 19-9 going into the final quarter. Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter to bring the final score to 33-24 Leake Academy. Canon Parks and Garrett Martin were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Join us next Friday night as the Rebels travel to Columbus for a 7:00pm kickoff. The pregame show will be on the air at 6:20pm on Kicks96.