HomeAttalaShoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

ALBERT COATS, 28, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SAMUEL E CRAYTON, 52, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM L DEVOULD, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418.

 

CORY W FEDRICK, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHNNY FELTON, 54, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTIAN R FLOWERS, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MYEASHA T HALL, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEMARCUS HARRIS, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $500, $0.

 

AMBER L JEFFERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Forgery and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Murder, Burglary, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Capital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Murder and Embezzlement in Attala and Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.