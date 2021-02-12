Walnut Grove Observes Mississippi’s Arbor Day and Celebrates Being Named a 2020 Tree City USA

Today Walnut Grove is celebrating. In observance of Mississippi’s Arbor Day and in recognition of the Town being named a Tree City USA, Walnut Grove is passing out black walnut (seed) and Arbor Day swag at Town Hall. The event is between 12:30-1:30pm.

*Mayor Brian Gomillion announced that this past January Walnut Grove was named a 2020 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective community forest management. Walnut Grove achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board, a tree care ordinance, Arbor Day observance and proclamation, and annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita.