Registration is underway for the 2019 Mississippi Power Roux Run 5k (Run/Walk) and Fun Run. The event is slated for 8 am, Saturday, September 21st in Downtown Walnut Grove as part of The Roux 2019 festivities. Cash Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female runner, top male and female walker, and fun run winner. Medals will be awarded in various age categories. Door Prizes and ROUX Bucks will be drawn for from the participants. The event is BIB Chip conducted by SISU Race Timing. To sign up, go to facebook.com/WGROUX , walnutgrove-ms.com, or call 601-253-2321 for a paper entry form.