3 people died on Mississippi’s highways Labor Day Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2019 Labor Day enforcement period which began Friday, August 30, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, September 2 at midnight.

Throughout the period MHP issued 8559 citations which included 216 DUI arrests, 520 seatbelt citations and 121 child restraint citations. 131 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 44 injuries and 3 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.

MHP recorded a decrease in traffic crashes for the period compared to last year (165). We attribute this to Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) and the utilization of all available Troopers including the addition of new Troopers from Cadet Class 63.

DEADLY CRASH INVESTIGATIONS INFORMATION FROM MHP:

On Friday, August 30, 2019 at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash in Perry County. A 2016 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Erin Anderson, 16, of Laurel, MS was traveling southbound on MS15. A 2016 GMC passenger vehicle driven by Tommy Hinton, 65, of Richton, MS was traveling northbound on MS15. Preliminary information indicates the GMC passenger vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with the Kia passenger vehicle. Brenna Clark,16, a passenger in the Kia, and Thomas Hinton, 26, a passenger in the GMC passenger vehicle both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, September 2, 2019 at approximately 8:53 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle in Quitman County. A 2003 Ford passenger car driven by Timothy Jackson, 20, from Marks, MS was traveling southbound on MS3. Tire failure caused driver to lose control with vehicle leaving the roadway and colliding with light pole. Passenger Shenika Wright, 32, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.