$35.5 Million Certified Check Just for You?

Once again the offer just might be to good too be true. Phone messages are being received on cell phones from a “Mr. Cooper” saying he is a manager with a company called Wells Fargo Bank Financial. Mr. Cooper says “a certified cashier’s check is here for you which contain 35.5 million dollars that you won from the sweepstakes promotions.” You are then asked to call a number for further information. If you receive this call or message, report it to your local Police department or Sheriff’s office.