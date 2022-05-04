A Crash on HWY 35 and Several Disturbances Kept Leake Deputies Busy Today

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

6:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person and a suspicious vehicle attempting to stop another vehicle on Sistrunk Road in the Lena area.

7:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on HWY 488 near the Madden area.

11:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Pearl Hill Road when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Live Oak Road near the Singleton area when they were notified of a disturbance in progress there.

1:17 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Old Canton Road when they received reports of a trespasser on the property.

1:31 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS HWY Patrol, And Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 35 North just past Hopoca Road. It was reported that the vehicle struck a tree and was down in a gully. One person was transported to the hospital.

2:01 p.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Natchez Trace Parkway near the area of Martin Drive.

2:44 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and North Jordan Street. No injuries were reported.