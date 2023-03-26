A list of Carthage/Leake County locations accepting tornado relief donations

This is a list of Carthage/Leake County businesses, churches, and organizations accepting donations to be delivered to those affected by the deadly March 24 tornadoes:

Leake County Sheriff’s Office – Accepting donations Monday, March 27. There will be a truck and trailer parked at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office all day and night on Monday for supplies to be donated and will leave early Tuesday morning. Justin Sims of the Attorney General’s Office, Leake County Tax Assessor/Collector, the Leake County Board of Supervisors, Leake County Sheriff’s Office, and Carthage Police Department have teamed up to accept these tornado relief donations.

If you know of any other group or organization accepting donations, post in the comments below or send a message to the Kicks 96 Facebook Page.

Suggested donation items: