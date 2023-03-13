A Robbery, Accident with Injuries and Downed Trees Galore in Leake

Sunday 3/12/23

3:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a tree down on the road blocking Hy 35 N.

3:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a tree down across HY 43 N.

4:10 a.m. – A Leake Deputy had a tree fall across the road in front of his vehicle on Hy 429.

4:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35 S.

6:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree on the road on the Natchez Trace.

6:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Melvin Carson Road.

6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree down on Hy 25.

8:19 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to another tree-down report on Beeman Road.

11:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to the Dollar General Store on HY 35 near Singleton Road for a suspicious vehicle.

11:36 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on HY 35 N

2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Crain Road for a reported robbery.

4:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Yellow Creek Road for domestic trouble involving a child.