A Serious Accident with Injuries and a Vehicle Fire in Leake

Tuesday 1/24/23

6:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a panic alarm at the Goco Store on Hwy. Sixteen E. in Edinburg.

1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a reckless driver reported in the parking lot of Cash Saver in Hwy. Sixteen.

2:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were requested to assist with a Child Protective Services call on Withers Road.

3:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded to a three-car accident on Hwy. 16 W. near Yellow Creek Road. It was reported several people were trapped in their vehicles and an extra Jaws of Life was requested from the Edinburg Fire Department. There were multiple injuries with at least one patient being airlifted to Jackson.

4:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded to a reported accident with the vehicle on fire on Hwy. Sixteen near the MDOT Office.

5:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with a vehicle vs deer on Hwy. Twenty-Five near Hwy. Thirteen.

11:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on the report of two suspicious vehicles on Hwy. 429.