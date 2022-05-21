HomeLocalA Vehicle Fire, Burglar Alarms and a Disruptive Donkey in Neshoba

A Vehicle Fire, Burglar Alarms and a Disruptive Donkey in Neshoba

Friday, 5/21/22

 

1:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a vehicle on fire on Hwy 21 S.

7:43 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a Donkey on the road on Hwy 16 W.

9:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a male who reported he had been assaulted on Martin Luther Kind Drive.

5:58 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a burglar alarm activation on airpark Dr.

7:16 p.m. – Neshoba deputies responded to a breaking and entering on Hwy 21 N.

8:37 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a disturbance at the Dollar Tree for a man threatening an employee with a weapon.

10:24 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm at Main Street unction on Beacon Street.

 

 

 

 

