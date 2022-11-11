A Veterans Day Program will be held in Carthage today

The Carthage American Legion Post 168 will conduct a Veterans Day Program this morning in Carthage at 11 am.

The presentation will be on the south end of the court square at the Veterans’ Memorial Area.

American Legion Post 168 Commander, Jimmy “Jimbo” Sessums will lead the program. Mike Hollis will be the guest speaker, and Ms. Rebecca Williamson will sing the National Anthem.

Carthage American Legion Post 169 invites everyone to attend and honor all Armed Forces Veterans for their past or present service and sacrifices.