A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake

Friday 1/27/23

4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road.

8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road.

1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to a woods fire off Martin Road near Ebeneezer.

3:11 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to an alarm at First Financial Bank ATM on Hwy 35.

3:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Red Dog Road to assist EMS.

4:11 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a possible breaking and entering on Laurel Street.

5:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS responded to the report of a person who had been thrown from a vehicle on Ely Road. The subject was transported to the hospital by helicopter that landed at Hwy 13 and Hwy 25.

6:40 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was sent to a residence on Hwy 16 for a rear deck fire.

6:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a loud music complaint on McMurry Road.