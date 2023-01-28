A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake

Friday 1/27/23
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road.
8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road.
1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to a woods fire off Martin Road near Ebeneezer.
3:11 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to an alarm at First Financial Bank ATM on Hwy 35.
3:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Red Dog Road to assist EMS.
4:11 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a possible breaking and entering on Laurel Street.
5:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS responded to the report of a person who had been thrown from a vehicle on Ely Road. The subject was transported to the hospital by helicopter that landed at Hwy 13 and Hwy 25.
6:40 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was sent to a residence on Hwy 16 for a rear deck fire.
6:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a loud music complaint on McMurry Road.