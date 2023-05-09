AAA: Gas Prices in MS Now Averaging Under $3

The average price for gas in Mississippi has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time in six weeks. AAA says that’s a decrease of 17 cents since April 20 when the latest round of price hikes peaked. In this part of central Mississippi, GasBuddy.com says the lowest prices are in Philadelphia, the highest in Kosciusko. And despite pockets of higher prices, the auto club says Mississippi continues to enjoy the cheapest gas in America. The average price in our neighboring states is at least a dime higher than what we’re paying.