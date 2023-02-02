Accidents and a Trailer Fire in Leake

Wednesday 2/1/23

4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on N. Pearl Street for an unknown vehicle in the driveway.

9:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported burglary on O.V. Wilders Road.

10:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Utah Road.

10:39 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a reckless driver headed to town on Hwy 16 W.

1:24 p.m. – Carthage Fire department responded to a house trailer fire on Gunter Road.

4:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburgh FD were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 16 E.

4:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on an accident with no reported injuries on Kirby Road.

5:14 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to the Exxon Station on Hwy 25 S for unknown trouble.

6:53 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Alena Drive in Lincoln Estates for a domestic disturbance.