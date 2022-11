Aggravated Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Attala and Leake

ERICA BANKS, 41, of Camden, DUI – 2nd, CPD. Bond $1,331.

KEVIN T BEAUCHAMP, 34, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD. Bond $10,000.

WILLIAM R CHUNN, 27, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

MARCIE EDWARDS, 35, Burglary – Breaking and Entering, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DERRICK K HALL, 33, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER W HORNE, 39, of Flowood, Burglary – Breaking and Entering, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO, Bond $10,000, N/A.

HURBERT S JONES, 48, of Ethel, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168.

PERRY JONES, 37, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 30, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

BESSIE LEFLORE, 60, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.