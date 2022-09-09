HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

 

JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0, $0.

 

BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

THOMAS M MERCHANT, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEJUAN M MEREDITH, 19, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,100, $1,100.

 

HOWARD G MEREDITH, 41, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $500.

 

JAKE D MORGAN, 46, of Decatur, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JASON PIGG, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold for Other Agency X 2, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A X 2.

 

SHELLY J RICHMOND, 38, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $0.

 

SAMUEL E ROBINSON, 47, of Wetumpka, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $2,000, $1,000, $1,000.

