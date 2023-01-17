HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

by

MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A.

 

TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

DERRICK M CLARK, 27, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000.

 

SHAMARION M COOK, 21, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JONRENTINA ELLERBY, 28, of Philadelphia, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

ANGELA R ELLIOTT, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

THOMAS C FOWLER, 18, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespassing, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM FRAZIER, 48, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

 

DERRICK A HIGH, 30, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects

DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests

VIDEO STREAM: Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo

Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake