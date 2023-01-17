Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A.

TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

DERRICK M CLARK, 27, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000.

SHAMARION M COOK, 21, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond N/A.

JONRENTINA ELLERBY, 28, of Philadelphia, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $500.

ANGELA R ELLIOTT, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

THOMAS C FOWLER, 18, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000.

WILLIAM FRAZIER, 48, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

DERRICK A HIGH, 30, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $1,500.