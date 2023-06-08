HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

WILLIE D JOBE, 52, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, Switched Tag, Reckless Driving, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $628, $218, $418, $1,147.25, $228.

 

BONNIE N MCGOWN, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $,1000.

 

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 34, of Mantachie, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARTIN M OUSLEY, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHNATHAN D PATRICK, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

FRANKLIN A SMITH, 38, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $239.25.

 

SANTEJA D WINTERS, 21, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

ROBERT L WOODSON, 26, of Lockbourne, OH, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $239.25.

